Palace Amusement stock up gains 21% on Tuesday Loop Jamaica

Cinema operator Palace Amusement led gains during Tuesday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE). The stock gained 21 per cent to close at $850.

It was followed by JMMB preference shares up 17 per cent to $1.89.

On the other hand, 138 Student Living dropped 26 per cent to $5.30; CAC 2000 lost 15 per cent to $7.39.

Also on the day, the JSE Index advanced by 622.71 points (0.17 per cent) to close at 359,769.47 points and the volume traded amounted to 14,621,048 valued at $121,702,731.09.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 9.03 points (0.22 per cent) to close at 4,170.15 points and the volume traded amounted to 26,003,630 valued at $71,056,137.84.

Meanwhile, JSE Combined Index advanced by 663.44 points (0.18 per cent) to close at 373,887.81 points and the volume traded amounted to 40,624,678 valued at $192,758,868.93. The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 10.38 points (4.85 per cent) to close at 203.76 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,000,947 valued at $41,599.37.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.04 points (0.05 per cent) to close at 85.52 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,027,064 valued at $91,201,364.88.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.11 points (0.11 per cent) to close at 101.14 points and the volume traded amounted to 18,466,602 valued at $68,041,948.65.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 113 stocks of which 43 advanced, 52 declined and 18 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 40,624,678 units valued at $192,758,868.93. The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 1,000,947 units valued at $41,599.37.

The following companies represent the overall volume leaders: – Derrimon Trading with 13,848,832 units (33.27per cent) Mayberry Investments with 6,554,435 units (15.75 per cent Mailpac Group with 3,631,869 units (8.73 per cent).