Sunshine Girls hold England 49-49 in dramatic Horizon Series opener Over 5,000 students benefit from $10 million back-to-school initiative Young businessman shares recipe for successful catering venture Significance of urban planning takes centrestage on Nov 8 Reggae Girlz fall 3-0 to France in international friendly Newsmaker: NCB to recoup funds from 'free Uber rides' glitch
World News

Palestine welcomes ICC arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant 

22 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Skip linksSkip to Content

blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

The State of Palestine has welcomed the International Criminal Court’s issuing of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over suspected war crimes in Gaza, saying the move “restores hope” in international law.
Dozens have been killed in strikes by Israel’s military in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya and Gaza City, while Israeli attack helicopters fired missiles at tents sheltering displaced people in the central area of the Palestinian territory.

 

Support us

Related News

01 November 2024

Thais killed near Israel-Lebanon border, Israeli jets pound Beirut suburbs 

10 November 2024

India bets on Modi-Trump warmth to navigate choppy future with US 

06 November 2024

What does Trump 2.0 mean for US foreign policy? 

04 November 2024

Israel notifies UN of ending ties with UNRWA amid warning of famine in Gaza 