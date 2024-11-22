World News
Palestine welcomes ICC arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant
22 November 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The State of Palestine has welcomed the International Criminal Court’s issuing of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over suspected war crimes in Gaza, saying the move “restores hope” in international law.
Dozens have been killed in strikes by Israel’s military in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya and Gaza City, while Israeli attack helicopters fired missiles at tents sheltering displaced people in the central area of the Palestinian territory.
