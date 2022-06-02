Palmer blasts century to rescue Scorpions after batting collapse | Loop Jamaica

Paul Palmer Jr scored an undefeated century to lift Jamaica Scorpions to 302 all out by stumps on day one of their fifth and final round fixture of the West Indies Championship in Trinidad on Wednesday.

With the Scorpions in trouble on 119 for six following a batting collapse at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, middle-order batsman Palmer stroke a career-best 144 from 223 balls to give his team a fighting chance against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Palmer was well supported by lower-order batsman Jamie Merchant who scored 55 from 60 balls. The pair posted a 102-run partnership, which saw Palmer getting his fourth first-class century. His innings included 17 fours and three sixes while Merchant had six fours and three sixes.

Aldane Thomas chipped in with 31 from 25 balls.

Sheno Berridge was the best Hurricanes bowler with figures of two for 29. Colin Archibald (2-64) and Rahkeem Cornwall (2-103) also picked up two wickets.

The Leeward Islands will open their run-chase on Thursday’s second day.

Over at Queen’s Park Oval: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were restricted to 203 for nine at the close of play after winning the toss against Guyana Happy Eagles.

The Red Force were rocked by a five-wicket haul from Keemo Paul.

The home team looked set to make amends for the batting woes experienced in the previous two rounds. Jeremy Solozano found an able partner in Jason Mohammed as the pair posted a 118-run partnership before Mohammed edged Demeter Cameron and was caught for 68.

Mohammed’s wicket sparked a collapse as Solozano followed for 72 off 252 balls. No other Red Force batsman besides Isaiah Rajah (26) reached double figures.

Terrance Hinds (nine) and Shannon Gabriel (four) are the batsmen at the crease.

Keemo Paul ended the day with figures of five for 41 from 17 overs while Gudakesh Motie picked up two for 35.

Over at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex: Barbados Pride are closing in on first-innings lead against the Windward Islands Volcanoes.

After bowling out the Volcanoes for 203, Barbados Pride were well placed on 109 for one at the close of play.

Raymon Reifer has so far top-scored for Barbados Pride with 56 while Kraigg Brathwaite made 39.

Devon Smith playing in his final West Indies Championship match after an illustrious, run-filled career could not get his side going in their first innings.

Young Ramon Simmonds and Roston Chase ran riot on the Volcanoes batsmen, taking three wickets apiece.

Teddy Bishop 44 from 61 balls and Larry Edward 37 from 71 balls were the only batsmen to provide resistance to the Pride bowlers.

Simmonds ended with figures of three for 25 from 10 overs while Chase had three for 46 from 14 overs.

Barbados Pride are the current points leaders with 67 points followed by Leeward Islands Hurricanes with 65.4 points and rounding out the top three Guyana Harpy Eagles with 51.2 points.