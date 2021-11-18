Palmer, Ellis hit 6 each as St Catherine whip St Mary’s College 26-0 | Loop Jamaica

St Catherine High hammered St Mary’s College 26-0 at the Stadium East field as the three Group ‘C’ games on matchday four of the 2021-22 ISSA Digicel Manning Cup produced 43 goals on Thursday.

In the earlier game, Kingston College (KC) dispatched Clan Carthy 7-0, while Mona High, led by a hat-trick from Rabino, thrashed Papine High 10-0 at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College.

Joel Palmer and Nickyle Ellis scored six times each for St Catherine while Jevin Parkinson notched four, and Ellis Guscott got a hat-trick.

St Mary’s College ended the game with 10 men as goalkeeper Tejuani Gilbert received a red card in the 10th minute. St Mary’s College coach Gregory Walters also received a red card.

With their massive scoreline, St Catherine High moved to the top of the group with six points and a healthy goal difference of plus 27.

Bottom-place St Mary’s College have now conceded 39 goals from their two matches as they received a 13-0 beating from Wolmer’s Boys in their opening game.

KC are also on six points from their two games but the North Street-based school is second in the group. Rojay Nelson, formerly of St George’s College, led KC to victory with a hat-trick. Nelson’s goals came in the 26th, 45th, and 52nd minutes. The talented Christopher Pearson scored twice including a cheeky penalty kick while Taraj Andrews and Jaheem Johnson also got on the scoresheet.

“We got some better football from the players but I am not taking anybody for granted,” said KC coach Ludlow Bernard. “There are teams in the group that can surprise on any given day and my mission is to keep the boys very concentrated and make sure that each game they deal with it on its merit and try and grind out the best possible result.”

Mona’s victory was their first from two games. They joined Wolmer’s on three points but are fourth on goal difference.

MANNING CUP

Thursday’s results

Group C

Clan Carthy 0 KC 7

St Marys’ College 0 St Catherine High 26

Mona 10 Papine 0

Friday’s games

Group B

Camperdown vs STATHS at Stadium East – 12:00 pm

Excelsior vs St Jago at Stadium East – 3:00 pm

Dunoon vs Jonathan Grant at Prison Oval – 12:00 pm

Jose Marti vs Tivoli at Prison Oval – 3:00 pm

DACOSTA CUP

Friday’s games

Group A

Herbert Morrison vs William Knibb at Irwin – 1:15 pm

Cornwall College vs St James High at Irwin – 3:30 pm

Holland High vs Irwin High at William Knibb – 1:15 pm

Spot Valley High vs Maldon High at William Knibb – 3:30 pm

Group C

Maggotty vs Mt. St Joseph at STETHS – 3:30 pm

Group E

Denbigh High vs Edwin Allen High at Glenmuir – 3:30 pm

Claude McKay vs Clarendon College at Edwin Allen/Turners Field – 1:15 pm

Glenmuir High vs Lennon High at Edwin Allen/Turners Field – 3:30 pm

Group G

Paul Bogle vs Happy Grove at York Oval – 1:15 pm

Seaforth vs St Thomas Technical at York Oval – 3:30 pm