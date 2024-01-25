Pan Jamaica rebrands iconic New Kingston HQ Loop Jamaica

Local News
The recently established Pan Jamaica Group proudly unveiled its new logo, dubbed the ‘Dynamo’, on its New Kingston headquarters, the culminating step in the historic union of Pan Jam Investment and the businesses of Jamaica Producers Group. 

The ‘Dyanmo’, a fusion of the founding companies’ logos, now illuminates the New Kingston skyline, symbolising the Pan Jamaica Group’s commitment to its continued growth and the economic development of Jamaica.

“The Dynamo signifies the continuation of this new chapter for the Jamaican business landscape. The Pan Jamaica Group stands poised to lead the way towards a promising future for Jamaican business both at home and globally” remarked Jeffrey Hall, Group Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 

