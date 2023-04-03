PanJam Investments rebrands as Pan Jamaica Group Loop Jamaica

Jamaican conglomerate PanJam Investments has rebranded as the Pan Jamaica Group, following the completion of its amalgamation with Jamaica Producers Group (JP).

As part of the deal, JP transferred its material business to PanJam in exchange for a 34 per cent ownership stake.

The new entity will have assets worth more than J$100 billion and interests in a range of sectors, including real estate, agribusiness, financial services and global services.

The amalgamation creates a formidable player in the Jamaican investor landscape with diverse interests in real estate and infrastructure, specialty food and drink manufacturing, agri-business, financial services and a global services network of interests in hotels and attractions, business process outsourcing, shipping, logistics and port operations, in locations across the world, the companies said in a joint statement.

File photo shows Joanna Banks (left), newly appointed president of Pan Jamaica Group and Jeffrey Hall , CEO of Pan Jamaica Group) sign an agreement to combine the businesses in 2022.

“We are pleased to have completed this transaction which represents an important milestone for both companies. By combining our strengths and expertise, we are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and create long-term value for our shareholders,” said Jeffrey Hall, newly appointed CEO of Pan Jamaica Group.

Joanna Banks, newly appointed president of Pan Jamaica Group stated: “The successful amalgamation of JP and PanJam marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating greater value for our stakeholders and driving sustainable economic growth for Jamaica. Together, we are poised to unlock new opportunities, harness collective strengths, and enhance our competitive edge, as we continue to pursue our vision of building a better, brighter future for Jamaica.”

Stephen Facey will serve as chairman of Pan Jamaica Group’s board, which will include directors from both JP and PanJam. Charles Johnston, JP’s Chairman, Jeffrey Hall and Alan Buckland, JP’s current Chief Financial Officer, have been appointed to the group’s board with effect from April 1, 2023.