Parchment and Tapper announced as Sagicor Sigma Run 2022 patrons | Loop Jamaica

Olympic 110m hurdles champion Hansle Parchment and Olympic 100m hurdles bronze medallist Megan Tapper will serve as race patrons for the 2022 Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run.

The announcement was made by Alysia White, executive director for the Sagicor Foundation, during a press briefing on Thursday at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

“For the 2022 Sagicor Sigma Run, we have the support and patronage of two talented and outstanding Jamaicans,” White said. “Over the past decade, our patrons have been a cornerstone of the Sagicor Sigma run as they play a key role in helping to galvanize support for the cause. It is a selfless act of dedication and patriotism as they give of their time and lend their voice and face to the cause, all in support of raising funds for the respective beneficiaries over the years,” she added.

Parchment won a surprise gold medal in the men’s 110m hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics in August, finishing the race in 13.05 seconds to take the Olympic title.

He blazed past strong favourite Grant Holloway, the USA’s world champion and second-fastest man ever in the event, to cause one of the biggest upsets of the rescheduled Tokyo 2020. Holloway, who started fast but was run down over the final two hurdles, came home second in 13.09 seconds with a Jamaican athlete taking a second spot on the podium after Ronald Levy finished third in 13.10.

Tapper’s bronze medal in Tokyo represents Jamaica’s first-ever medal in the women’s 100m hurdles. She came home in 12.55 seconds, just shades off her personal best of 12.53 seconds.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won the gold in 12.37 seconds, powering ahead of American Keni Harrison.

As patrons for the charity event, which will be in its 24th year in 2022, Parchment and Tapper will help in promoting the run and encouraging persons to donate to the event, with proceeds going towards procuring medical equipment for Kingston Public Hospital (KPH). The hospital was previously announced as the 2022 beneficiary of the run. Each patron will also receive $650,000 to donate to a beneficiary of their choice.

Parchment, a Morant Bay High School past student, identified his alma mater as the recipient of his donation and expressed pride in being a patron.

“I’m honoured to be a Sagicor Run Patron. This allows me to give back to my community and my high school – Morant Bay,” Parchment said. “I have chosen this school for my charity, as it remains a building block in my parish. I would like to help in any area where the school may need assistance to be able to build well-rounded students.”

The effervescent Tapper endorsed the Sagicor Sigma Run and called on the support of Jamaicans both locally and abroad to help make the next staging successful.

“It is with honour and humility that I accept the opportunity to be one of the 2022 Sigma Run patrons, alongside my fellow hurdle mate and friend, Hansle Parchment,” said Tapper. “Throughout my career, I have benefited on numerous occasions from the kindness of others and so I look forward to lending my voice to this worthy cause that has become a part of the Jamaican culture and has for years encouraged all of us to help our fellow Jamaicans. I know that we can make this Sigma run a record-setting event.”

Christopher Zacca, president and chief executive officer of Sagicor Group Jamaica, lauded all the past patrons of the event, noting that their patronage over the many years have “played an instrumental role in garnering support for fundraising activities and helping us to meet, and in some cases exceed our fundraising targets.”

For the 2021 staging of the event, which was virtual due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Sagicor Foundation raised over $49 million for its main beneficiaries – the Annotto Bay and Port Antonio Hospitals. To date, some $500 million has been raised to aid the health and education sectors.

This year, the run will primarily be virtual again, with participants running on their own and submitting their times.

The event will have three runs this year. In addition to the virtual run, there will be a team bubble race on February 13 and for the second straight year, an invitational run on February 20.

Only vaccinated persons will be eligible for the invitational run and the bubble run, which are subject to Government’s approvals.

The organizers will invite 1500 persons to compete in the Sigma invitational run.