Parchment clocks world-leading 13.09 at Birmingham Diamond League | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Parchment clocks world-leading 13.09 at Birmingham Diamond League

Loop Sports

37 minutes ago

Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment wins the men’s 110 metres hurdles at the Birmingham Diamond League athletics meeting at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, England, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (David Davies/PA via AP).

Hansle Parchment continued his impressive form to win the men’s 110m hurdles at the Birmingham Diamond League on Saturday in 13.09 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.

Trey Cunningham of the USA was the world leader ahead of the meet with a personal-best 13.10 seconds achieved on April 30 at the Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., on the campus of North Florida.

Parchment who got gold at the Tokyo Olympics easily beat his Jamaican compatriot Omar McLeod, the 2016 Olympic winner.

McLeod clocked a season-best 13.17 for his second-place while Asier Martinez of Spain finished third in 13.32.

Jamaica’s Natoya Goule had to settle for third in the women’s 800m in 2:00.13.

Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson, who broke the British record with her 1:55.88 run in Tokyo, won the event in 1:58.63.

Renelle Lamote of France finished second in 1:59.53

