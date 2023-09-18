Parchment describes PB as the ‘perfect way’ to finish his season Loop Jamaica

EUGENE, Oregon: Jamaica’s Olympic champion Hansle Parchment described his performance at the season-ending Prefontaine Classic track and field meet at Eugene’s Hayward Field on Sunday as the perfect way to conclude his 2023 season.

Parchment won the Diamond trophy by defeating three-time world champion Grant Holloway of the USA in the 110m hurdles, finishing in 12.93 (0.9m/s) to improve his nine-year-old personal best.

The time also represents a world lead.

Holloway, who encountered difficulties at the final hurdle as Parchment surged ahead, secured the second position with a time of 13.06, a few weeks after defeating the Jamaican in Budapest to claim his third consecutive world title. Similar to his performance at the World Championships, USA’s Daniel Roberts rounded out the top three with a time of 13.07.

The Prefontaine Classic, typically held in late May, served as the final stop on the international Diamond League circuit for the year. Over the course of the two-day meet, 32 champions were crowned, each earning a prize of $30,000.

For more from Hansle Parchment, watch the video edited by Marlon Reid.