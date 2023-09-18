Parchment describes PB as the ‘perfect way’ to finish his season Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Parchment describes PB as the ‘perfect way’ to finish his season Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Golding wants income tax threshold increased to $3 million

NCB to increase bank fees

Private sector pays tribute to Danny Williams

JMMB, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy kick off trading week on a high

The most expensive liquid on the market is also… venomous.

CVVKey: First Global Bank’s smarter way to shop

Parchment describes PB as the ‘perfect way’ to finish his season

Health Ministry Intensifies efforts to prevent dengue outbreak

200m world record wasn’t on my mind, says Shericka Jackson

Why 32 pigeons were awarded medals for valour?

Monday Sep 18

30?C
Melton Williams

4 hrs ago

Parchment describes PB as the ‘perfect way’ to finish his season

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

EUGENE, Oregon: Jamaica’s Olympic champion Hansle Parchment described his performance at the season-ending Prefontaine Classic track and field meet at Eugene’s Hayward Field on Sunday as the perfect way to conclude his 2023 season.

Parchment won the Diamond trophy by defeating three-time world champion Grant Holloway of the USA in the 110m hurdles, finishing in 12.93 (0.9m/s) to improve his nine-year-old personal best.

The time also represents a world lead.

Holloway, who encountered difficulties at the final hurdle as Parchment surged ahead, secured the second position with a time of 13.06, a few weeks after defeating the Jamaican in Budapest to claim his third consecutive world title. Similar to his performance at the World Championships, USA’s Daniel Roberts rounded out the top three with a time of 13.07.

The Prefontaine Classic, typically held in late May, served as the final stop on the international Diamond League circuit for the year. Over the course of the two-day meet, 32 champions were crowned, each earning a prize of $30,000.

For more from Hansle Parchment, watch the video edited by Marlon Reid.

Related Articles

Sport

September 18, 2023 01:13 PM

Sport

September 17, 2023 04:00 AM

Sport

September 17, 2023 03:03 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Golding wants income tax threshold increased to $3 million

Business

NCB to increase bank fees

Business

Private sector pays tribute to Danny Williams

More From

Sport

Jackson wins women’s 100m title Diamond League title

See also

EUGENE, Oregon: Two-time world 200m champion Shericka Jackson produced a phenomenal performance in the women’s 100m at the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field to take care of the first leg of he

Sport

Parchment wins Diamond League trophy in new personal-best 12.93

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Jamaica’s world champion Danielle Williams was fourth in 12.47

Sport

Shericka Jackson completes Diamond League double

Jackson stated that she did not have the world record on her mind as her primary focus for the day was securing the sprint double

Sport

Natoya Goule-Toppin runs national record in Diamond League 800m

EUGENE, Oregon: Jamaica’s top female middle distance runner, Natoya Goule-Toppin ran a national record to finished third in the women’s 800m on the final day of the season-ending Prefontaine Classic a

Sport

Jackson leads 18 Jamaicans into Diamond League Final in Oregon

After 13 meetings from May to September, the final fields are now set as the Wanda Diamond League gets ready to crown its 2023 champions at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday and Su

Sport

Thompson-Herah grateful for 10.79 at Diamond League Final

EUGENE, Oregon: Five-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica finds inspiration in her season-ending performance at the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on Saturday as she looks

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols