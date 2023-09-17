Parchment wins Diamond League trophy in new personal-best 12.93 Loop Jamaica

Parchment wins Diamond League trophy in new personal-best 12.93

Melton Williams

7 hrs ago

Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment celebrates with the Diamond League trophy after winning the men’s 110m hurdles on the final day of the season-ending Prefontaine Classic at Eugene’s Hayward Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

EUGENE, Oregon: Jamaica’s Olympic champion Hansle Parchment defeated world champion Grant Holloway of the USA in the men’s 110m hurdles on the final day of the season-ending Prefontaine Classic at Eugene’s Hayward Field on Sunday.

Parchment seemed a bit sloppy at the first barrier but recovered quickly to move through the field. The Jamaican surged ahead at hurdle nine and pulled away for the victory in 12.93 (0.9m/s) to improve his nine-year-old personal best. The time also represents a world lead.

Holloway, who hit the final barrier when Parchment surged ahead, finished second in 13.06, a few weeks after the beat the Jamaican in Budapest to secure his third consecutive world title. As he did at the World Championships, USA’s Daniel Roberts completed the top three, clocking 13.07.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, world champion Danielle Williams was fourth in 12.47, just ahead of her Jamaican teammate Megan Tapper who finished fifth in 12.48.

Nigeria’s world record-holder Tobi Amusan won the Diamond League trophy in a season’s best 12.33. Puerto Rico’s Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn was second in 12.38 and USA’s Kendra Harrison was third in 12.44.

Earlier, Jamaica’s Candice McLeod finished fourth in the women’s 400m in 50.76. Dominican Republic’s world champion Marileidy Paulino secured the victory in 49.58 to defend her Diamond League title. Poland’s world silver medallist Natalia Kaczmarek secured second in 50.38 and Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands finished third in 50.47.

The annual Prefontaine Classic, traditionally held earlier in the year, served as this season’s Diamond League Final, where a total of thirty-two champions will be crowned during the two-day event, with each earning US$30,000.

