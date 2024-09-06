Parent gunned down outside primary school in Christiana 

Parent gunned down outside primary school in Christiana 
Parent gunned down outside primary school in Christiana 

Fourth murder in Manchester this week so far  

Loop News

9 hrs ago

The Manchester police are probing the shooting death of a man who was shot and killed shortly after he dropped off his stepdaughter at the Christiana Moravian Primary School in Christiana, Manchester on Friday morning.

The deceased is 27-year-old Cuthbert Lambert, alias ‘Jerome’.

Police say Cuthbert was on bail for the 2018 murder of a child. It has not been ascertained whether his murder is connected to that incident. 

Reports are that sometime after 8am, Cuthbert had dropped off his stepdaughter and was walking back to his vehicle when he was shot by unknown assailants. He died at the scene.

The primary school was locked down this morning, and the students were offered grief counselling as investigators processed the scene.

Cuthbert’s murder follows that of Wednesday night’s shooting death of 29-year-old Romario White while he was at a bar also in Christiana. 

On Tuesday night, also in Manchester, two men identified as 29-year-old Kenroy Stultz, alias ‘Khalau’ or ‘Rasta’, a merchandiser of May Day, and 42-year-old Henry Brown, alias ‘Iceman’, a shop operator of Barnstable, both in the parish, were gunned down at a bar in Bottom Albion. 

A third man was hospitalised after receiving gunshot wounds during that attack.

