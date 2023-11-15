Parent hands teen to cops after hearing about his involment in crime Loop Jamaica

A 17-year-old student of Gresham Avenue, Kingston 5 has been charged with robbery with aggravation and conspiracy to robbery with aggravation following his alleged involvement in the robbery of a taxi operator in his community on August 5.

Reports from the police are that about 3:30am, the taxi operator received a request from a passenger to be picked up and transported from South Camp Road to Half-Way Tree.

On his arrival at the location, two females identified themselves as the callers and requested his help to put items in the trunk. While in the process of doing so, he was pounced upon, allegedly by the teen and four men armed with handguns and machetes.

They proceeded to inflict multiple chop wounds on his body, after which they robbed him of his motor car, cash, cell phone, and other personal items.

The man managed to escape further injury and reported the matter to the police. He was assisted to the hospital, where he was treated.

The teen was taken to the station by his parent on November 2, and was positively recognised during an Identification Parade.

He was subsequently charged on November 14. His court date is being finalised, the police said.