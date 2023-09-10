Parent slams ‘elaborate homework system’ for young students Loop Jamaica

At least one parent has raised concerns about the complex nature of the homework that is being assigned to her child at the junior level, and the overall impact this may have on other children’s mental health.

The parent raised the concern at Thursday’s virtual meeting of the National Parent Teachers’ Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ), during which Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, promised to have a survey conducted to ascertain if the issue is widespread.

It has been a long-held complaint by some parents that students, especially those who are not preparing for external examinations, are being overburdened by elaborate homework assignments.

The mother told the virtual meeting that her child – a grade seven student – was asked to complete a questionnaire comprising of hundreds of questions. It was due the following day, the woman said.

“For a continuous cycle (of homework) like this, it raises concerns regarding our children’s health, and how it is we are able to ensure that while they are learning, their health is not being compromised, and they are not being put in a position where sooner rather than later, they either dislike school because of the pressure, or they become depressed based on struggling to handle the workload,” the woman said.

She stressed that she has no issue with the kind of work that is being given to the children, but she has “a challenge with the magnitude of the work and the imposition on their sleep pattern”.

In elaborating, she said: “So, is there any consideration in terms of looking at how the work is given, in terms of this volume, and especially the timeline… (and) if there is any consideration to look into that to ensure that there is a proper work-life balance for our children?” the parent asked Williams.

In response, the minister said the parent’s concerns should not be dismissed.

“If there are other complaints from other parents, we need to know at the ministry, because changes can be made. We can look at the national curriculum, (and) we can look at the school itself to see their methodology,” added Williams.

She explained that public schools follow a set curriculum that tends to increase workload as the competition for examination results and ranking among schools intensify.

“So, we would love to know if this (perceived elaborate homework activity) is widespread out there because, of course, the mental wellness of our students is important to us as well,” Williams insisted.

“So, it’s not something that I am going to take lightly,” she assured, adding that, “As a ministry, we could take on a survey across the sector to give us a good sense as well.”

She reminded that at the Education and Youth Ministry, surveys are done routinely, “and so that is something I will suggest to our technical people to do”.