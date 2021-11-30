Parental consent still required for children to get COVID jab — Tufton | Loop Jamaica

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has assured that parents will continue to determine whether or not their children take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking during a visit to the Mandeville Regional Hospital recently, the minister noted that some parents have been restricting their children from taking the Pfizer vaccines.

He is, however, hopeful that parents will allow their children to get inoculated if they wish to do so.

“To the extent that parents restrict their children [in relation to taking the vaccines] it is unfortunate from our perspective because I think it further denies the possibility of that face-to-face interaction [at school] without putting the child at risk,” Tufton said.

“… And any risk that they [the parents] perceive from the vaccine is far less than any risk that they face, either from being out of school or being in school in a virus-infested environment,” he noted.

Pfizer vaccine

The Pfizer vaccines are the only brand authorised by the World Health Organization for children, with Jamaica following the guidelines by administering that brand to children between the ages of 12 and 18.

There have been calls from some quarters for the health ministry to facilitate the vaccination of children 16 and older against COVID-19 without parental consent.

According to Tufton, no decision has been taken by the Government to allow children to take the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent at this time, in light of some parents preventing their children from getting inoculated.

He cited legal limitations that might hamper the Government from moving in that direction.

“The Government’s position as of now is that parental guidance must be given, and we are deliberating on ensuring that is the case, but no decision has been taken around whether we will go ahead without that kind of consent.

“There are issues there that have to be considered, issues around the legal guardian of the child.

“There are [also] some legal issues that are necessary to be confronted, and the responsibilities that go with even the limited risks that may exist around anything happening to the child if they were being vaccinated with what kind of parental guidance,” he explained.

“One cannot just make a decision like that; it would involve a lot more analysis and perhaps even some policy and legislative changes,” declared the health and wellness minister.