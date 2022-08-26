PARENTAL EXAMPLE! Teen charged after burglary confession to mom Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A teenage boy was arrested and charged with burglary and larceny after he confessed to his mother that he committed the crimes, on Monday, August 22.

Reports from the Seaforth police in St Thomas are that on May 21, a man securely locked his house and left.

Upon his return at about 10:45 p.m., he discovered that the house had been broken into and several items were missing, including $150,000, cellular phone credits and a cellular phone.

On August 22, the teen was arrested and charged after he confessed to his mother that he had committing the crimes.

His mother also returned what was left of the cash, along with the cellular phone.

The teen is awaiting his day in court.

