Parenting and who can parent? Loop Jamaica

Parenting is defined as all actions related to the raising of offspring, according to the American Psychological Association.

As simple as that definition may seem, there are various and profound components of parenting. Maintaining children’s physical well-being is one of them, such as providing food, clothes, medical care, and a safe place to call home.

Equally important are providing emotional support, ensuring that children receive an education and consistently explaining rules and guidelines on how to behave at home, in the community and in broader society.

The Parenting Company interviewed Neka (not her real name), and her incredible story of a tragic fire and being raised by her grandparents is shared below.

Neka was about three years old when her family home was destroyed by fire.

She recalls: “Mummy left, leaving me with Daddy” at that time. Soon after, her father got a job, carrying goods to another island on a boat and would need to be away, for days at a time.

That was when her grandparents, Mama and Papa, stepped in and took Neka into their care, as she was the youngest of the children. Her siblings were teenagers and were on their own.

For Neka, growing up with her grandparents had its challenges. Granny was old and with all that was going on, Neka started school about a year late, but she is thankful she got an education.

Her father would come on weekends and bring money, but her grandparents always refused it, preferring to live off their pension. Despite having food and clothes provided, Neka said that “emotionally, I was struggling because I missed Daddy all the time”.

As time passed, Neka started to adapt and embraced living with her grandparents.

“They were Roman Catholic and would say the Rosary every evening at 6 pm. The whole five decades. Papa would say two decades, Mama would say two decades, and I would say one. It was fun and I always remember singing, ‘Welcome Holy Spirit’ and we would walk to church every Sunday. They would also carry me to the beach and bathe me with a bucket on the shore. They would never let me swim out,” she recalled.

Neka went on to describe her grandmother as a granny but also a role model.

“She was like a super mummy and daddy. She could bake, make mayonnaise, make ketchup, and wash with blue soap…we didn’t have machines. Mama even created a popular, local snack and started a business that today has gone down three generations and still operating. She taught me everything! Now, as I’m grown, all the values she instilled in me, I can now instill the same values in my children. All the values I have like cleanliness, good manners, how to be a lady, how to choose a husband and how to raise children to become good men and women,” she said.

Neka shared that even though her grandparents took great care of her, sometimes she would wake at night, in their house near the beach, feeling overwhelmed with sadness, depressed and stressed. On those nights, she would listen to the waves beating the sand and watch the moonlight through the crack of a wooden window and that would relieve the pain inside.

That was until she started secondary school and moved back home with her her father.

“I could do everything for myself then; cook, clean, wash, everything. And then, my grandparents moved a couple of miles closer to where I was staying with my dad. They did that to continue giving me the moral values, physical and emotional support I needed as a teen,” she said.

Now as an adult, despite life’s challenges, Neka is a happily married mother who continues to work hard and tries to guide her children and pass on the values she gained from her grandparents.

The parenting actions that Neka’s grandparents and her father did for her – providing physical, emotional and psychological care, and transmitting cultural norms and values – are often performed by the children’s biological mothers and fathers.

However, as we read in Neka’s story, there are many instances where grandparents, aunts, uncles, older siblings, extended family, neighbours and adopted parents play a strong role in providing for children, guiding behaviours, showing affection, and other areas of parenting. The ultimate goal is for children to grow up to be physically healthy, emotionally secure adults, that are successful and contribute to society.

Clinical Psychologist, Denise Koylass, explains that children learn much through observing and imitating others and that it is therefore important for children to have role models – whether biological parents or caring members of their community, who are consistently positive in their attitudes and behaviour, as Neka’s grandmother was for her.

We all know that parenting is no easy task. It takes boundless patience, consistency, mistakes, apologies and so much more, as we all try to be the best parents that we can be, with the resources that we have. This is why Loop and The Parenting Company are partnering to share nuggets of knowledge on parenting over the coming months and to suggest ways to ‘foster family fun’ to help us all on our parenting journey, so we can strive to be the best versions of parenting-selves.

By Darcelle Dumas-Walker, The Parenting Company