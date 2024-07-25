#ParisCharge: Loop News takes you to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

#ParisCharge: Loop News takes you to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
It’s time for Paris 2024!

Paris Charge
The Olympic rings are mounted on the Eiffel Tower Friday, June 7, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo//Thomas Padilla, File)

With a few hours to go to the official opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, the Loop News team is in Paris, France, to bring you all the action as part of our coverage, “Paris Charge”.

Set to be a celebration of the pinnacle of athletic competition, not just on the track but in the pool, too, the Loop Jamaica team of Melton Williams and Marlon Reid will be sharing their exclusive access with you, our readers, everyday!

And, of course, thanks to our sponsors Digicel and Lasco Curves!

You won’t miss a beat if you stay tuned to Loop News. Download the Loop News app, visit our website Jamaica.loopnews.com or follow Loop Jamaica across social media platforms.

