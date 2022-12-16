Park Hyatt St. Kitts’ Fine Dining Restaurant Wins World Culinary Award

Park Hyatt St. Kitts' Fine Dining Restaurant Wins World Culinary Award






Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 14, 2022 (Park Hyatt St. Kitts) –– The 3rd annual World Culinary Awards has officially announced its 2022 winners of ALL regions, today Wednesday, December 14th. The acclaimed  Stone Barn at Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour won the Caribbean’s Best Fine Dining  Hotel Restaurant 2022. 

The picturesque Park Hyatt St. Kitts is set within Christophe Harbour on Banana Bay with unobstructed views of the Caribbean Sea and neighbouring Nevis. The Stone Barn restaurant is nestled within the property and named after the stone barn structures once used to protect crops during the wet season on the island of St. Kitts. Park Hyatt St. Kitts’ Stone Barn is the fine dining gem of the resort offering adult-only dining for dinner and serving food from the hearth. 

The World Culinary’s Best Fine Dining Award is given to a restaurant operating within the premises of a hotel, where food is served in a formal manner and at a high standard. Park Hyatt  St. Kitts’ dedication to exceptional culinary and dining experiences for guests is largely credited to the resort’s Executive Chef Lucas Curcio who brings more than 16 years of global culinary experience, focusing on executing a program that immerses guests in the island’s rich heritage.  Stone Barn’s cuisine is carefully designed to fuse international cuisine with the traditions of  Kittitian cuisine. 

Menus are thoughtfully crafted to incorporate produce of the destination that represents the best quality from local farmers and producers without compromising the guest’s desire for the finest in food. Attention to detail in service compliments the dining experience, equally reflecting the  

passion poured into creating each dish. The ongoing quest for greater culinary knowledge ensures each bite is flavorful, well prepared and positively memorable, making Stone Barn an exceptional choice for this year’s World Culinary Awards. 

