Parliamentary clerk who served 5 J’can prime ministers has died Loop Jamaica

Edley Lopez Deans, the former Clerk to the Houses of Parliament who served five Jamaican Prime Ministers and two national heroes in a career spanning more than 60 years has died.

Deans passed away on Saturday, August 27. No cause of death was given.

The well-liked Deans served as Assistant Clerk of the Legislature in 1956. He then served as Deputy Clerk of the independent Parliament from 1968 to 1978 and was appointed Clerk to the Houses in 1978.

Deans retired as Clerk to the Houses in 1994 and then went on to serve as a consultant to the Parliament on parliamentary practice and procedures until 2002. In 1982, Deans was awarded the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander for his service to the Parliament.

Parliamentarians and staff of the Houses of Parliament have expressed sadness at his passing.

In his tribute, President of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson stated: “Mr. Edley Deans joined the staff of the Parliament as Assistant Clerk before Independence and served in the Chamber until 1994 when he retired and was subsequently employed to the Clerk’s office as a consultant. During his time with the Parliament, he served with two national heroes, the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante and the Rt. Excellent Norman Manley”.

Tavares-Finson noted that Deans also served with several Prime Ministers – Sir Donald Sangster, Hugh Shearer, Michael Manley, Edward Seaga and PJ Patterson.

“In so doing he would have had a bird’s eye view of the political history of the country. Mr. Deans was the consummate civil servant who operated without bias or favour and was a deep well of knowledge as it relates to parliamentary practice and procedure. Above all, he is described as a gentleman,” Tavares-Finson added.

For her part, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert said: “Mr. Deans displayed professionalism, patience and sensitivity in his role as Clerk. He was keen on making sure that correct procedures as set out in our Constitution were followed and that the image of Parliament was upheld at all times. On behalf of the House of Representatives, I extend condolences to the Deans family.”

And speaking on behalf of the Parliamentary staff, Valrie Curtis, Clerk to the Houses, said: “Mr. Deans played a key role in preserving the institutional memory of the Parliament. He was always willing to share his knowledge and offer his guidance in this regard, even after he demitted office. He was always sincere in what he said and did and was very approachable. We are truly grateful for the service he rendered to the Parliament and the people of Jamaica”.