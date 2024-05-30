Partners Heart and Health supports Lupus Foundation of Jamaica Loop Jamaica

In a significant show of support and solidarity, Partners Heart and Health (PHH) proudly sponsored the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica’s 40th anniversary and Health Fair. The event was celebrated on World Lupus Day at Emancipation Park on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Dr Victor Elliott, CEO of PHH and a leading Cardiologist, shared his expert insights on the impact of lupus on cardiovascular health.

“Lupus affects the heart in multiple ways, with an increased risk of coronary artery disease leading the forefront. This can precipitate heart attacks. We also see cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, which can lead to heart failure,” he explained.

Dr Elliott underscored the importance of recognizing symptoms such as chest tightness, shortness of breath, and nausea, noting that “early assessment and detection can prevent severe complications, directly leading to lower death rates.”

Highlighting the importance of supporting organizations like the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica, Dr Elliott stated, “Educating people about lupus and its effects is crucial. A better understanding leads to earlier diagnosis and treatment, which significantly improves the quality and length of life for those affected.

Heart disease remains a major cause of mortality among lupus warriors, making early cardiac assessments vital.

Partners Heart & Health’s sponsorship of the Foundation’s 40th anniversary and Health Fair is a testament to its commitment to education, prevention, and partnership in promoting heart health. “Our mission involves not just treating heart disease but also preventing it. We aim for a lifelong relationship with the community, truly embodying our motto ‘Partners for Life’,” Dr Elliott emphasised.

On this special occasion, PHH extends heartfelt congratulations to the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica on its four decades of dedicated service to patients and public education. “We commend the Lupus Foundation for its unwavering commitment to helping lupus warriors live fulfilling lives despite their diagnosis. Our gratitude also goes to all the partners and volunteers who made the Health Fair a success. Together, we are making a profound difference in the lives of those affected by lupus,” concluded Dr Elliott.

The successful collaboration between Partners Heart and Health and the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica exemplifies a shared dedication to advancing health and well-being, marking a significant step forward in the fight against lupus and associated heart diseases.

Partners Heart & Health offered free heart consultations and screenings at the Health Fair, educating participants on the importance of heart health and early detection. In addition, the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica provided information about lupus signs, symptoms, and treatment options for attendees.

The company also donated $75,000 to assist the foundation with its activities.