Party search leads to gun, ammo find in Bull Bay, St Thomas Loop Jamaica

A joint police/military operation on Wednesday morning led to the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Eleven Miles, Bull Bay in St Thomas on Wednesday, February 14.

Reports from the Morant Bay police are that about 1am, a security forces’ team carried out a targeted raid at a party in the area, during which approximately 200 patrons were searched.

In the process, a .380mm pistol, with a magazine containing eleven .380mm cartridges, was found in a bucket in a section of the premises.

No one was arrested in connection with the find and seizure.

Investigations continue into the find.