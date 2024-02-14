Party search leads to gun, ammo find in Bull Bay, St Thomas Loop Jamaica

Party search leads to gun, ammo find in Bull Bay, St Thomas Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A joint police/military operation on Wednesday morning led to the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Eleven Miles, Bull Bay in St Thomas on Wednesday, February 14.

Reports from the Morant Bay police are that about 1am, a security forces’ team carried out a targeted raid at a party in the area, during which approximately 200 patrons were searched.

In the process, a .380mm pistol, with a magazine containing eleven .380mm cartridges, was found in a bucket in a section of the premises.

No one was arrested in connection with the find and seizure.

Investigations continue into the find.

