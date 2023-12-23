Partygoers spoilt for choice with a feast of holiday events  Loop Jamaica

Punctuated by gentle caresses of the traditional Christmas breeze and liberally strewn pepper lights everywhere, cue the season’s jam-packed calendar of events.

From the hotly anticipated Christmas Eve-dated Umbrella Brunch with rap superstar headliner Rick Ross, to New Year’s fetes aplenty, the year’s closing days will see droves of partygoers out and about.

Legendary promoter Isiah Laing, conceptualiser of the holiday entertainment staple Sting, set to take place on Boxing Day, told Loop Entertainment that “the show is basically going back to its original format.

“The 10 giants (Capleton, Bounty Killer, Tanya Stephens, Macka Diamond, Spragga Benz, Anthony B, Turbulence, Fantan Mojah, Tommy Lee Sparta, and Bugle) and the five young giants; it’s going to be a mixture of the 1990s and the current. We should see a bumper crowd at Jamworld in Portmore, the home of Sting,” he said.

Preparation for this event, he disclosed, is keenly focused on creating a safe atmosphere.

“We have engaged the police, who have gone all out in putting measures in place to ensure patrons have a secure show. They are putting lots of efforts in traffic management to and from the event, and particular attention is being paid to the car park to ensure safety of motor vehicles,” he said.

Given Sting’s storied decades-long history of clashes between of-the-day top dancehall acts, Laing said there is a planned clash for this year’s show between Fully Bad and Kyodi, with the expectation of a surprise guest.

“The younger generation has never witnessed a live clash. They will now,” he teased.

Detailing the genesis of Sting, the former cop-turned-show promoter said:

Part of my reasons to do the first Sting was to improve on what I was doing in the dancehall space. I did a few dances before, which were successful, like the one in Prison Oval, Spanish Town in 1983 that was billed as Volcano vs People’s Choice, where Barrington Levy sang for the first time, ‘Some call Spanish Town but a Prison Oval Rock’.

The dub went on to be a monster hit. I did the first four sound clash at Cinema 2 on April 2, 1984, which was another successful undertaking. Soon after, I hosted Sting 84 at the same venue.

After 39 years, he’s particularly proud of the legacy he has imprinted.

“Sting is historical, and I ‘m happy to know I started this venture in 1984, which has played a very important role in the cultural space of Jamaica and the world,” he shared with Loop Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Andre ‘Pops’ Lyn, one of the co-directors for Umbrella Brunch, slated to be held on December 24 at Caymanas Golf Club, is promising it will be one of the most memorable entertainment events of the year.

“We pride ourselves in providing the best customer service, and our food and drink menu always attests to that, and to top it off, we’ll have an amazing fireworks display,” Lyn said of the buzzed-about show, which will be seeing its fourth staging.

As to how his Umbrella Events company team went about locking down the top-billed rapper for the show, he succinctly explained:

“We wanted to go international, however, we needed someone who loves Jamaica and Jamaica loves them. We reached out to Rick Ross and the love was reciprocal, and that was it.”

Also set perform are Ding Dong and Pablo YG.

Then, there is Strictly 2K. The now seven-year-old throwback music show, this season’s iteration titled ‘Hip Hop Beats’, will unfold on December 30 at Mas Camp.

Confident of success, Ibrahim Konteh, one of the show’s co-promoters, has expectations of “high energy, great performances and the usual great turnout” for the anticipated show set to feature Gaza Slim and Voicemail.

“We’re ensuring we pull out all the stops in terms of execution and raise the bar as it relates to photo-op opportunities, décor elements, and safety. We have a full security team in place, police, bouncers and an ambulance along with a medical tent,” Konteh said.

Konteh, a former alcohol and spirits brand manager with a long association of promoting parties, told Loop Entertainment the concept of Strictly 2K originated in 2016, as “our audience wanted something new and different from the 1990s events.

“We were the first to market. ZJ Chrome called me and said, ‘Yow, I have this wicked idea and think it’s the right time to do it, and at the time, we had Strictly Addi and thought yow, Strictly 2K, and as they say, the rest is history,” he said.

Other events for the holiday period are:

December 24

Gin’n’JuiceR.A.W: Renaissance All WhiteDay BreakChug It Anniversary

December 25

Wild Bunch All WhiteA-List

December 26

Zimi Seh RiverI love Soca Cooler FeteDancehall Road March

December 30

Milk & Honey

January 1

Sunrise Breakfast Party

