Passenger dies after being thrown from car in dramatic Kingston crash Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
Wednesday Sep 13

Devon Edwards of Port Royal, Kingston died as a result of a motor vehicle crash on the Sir Florizel Glasspole main road in the parish on Tuesday, September 12.

Reports from the Harbour View police are that about 11pm, Edwards was a passenger in a Mazda Demio motorcar that was heading towards St Thomas.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control of unit while navigating wet road conditions, and the car overturned.

In the process, Edwards was thrown from the vehicle, and sustained several major injuries.

Edwards, another passenger and the driver of the motorcar were taken to the hospital, where Edwards died while undergoing treatment.

The other persons were admitted for treatment.

A police investigation continues into the incident.

