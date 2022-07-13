Paternity leave coming for public sector workers | Loop Jamaica

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke says paternity leave is closer to becoming a reality for government employees.

Speaking on the Government’s restructuring of public sector compensation at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Dr Clarke highlighted that it goes beyond wages and salaries to also take into account benefits like pension and terms and conditions such as leave entitlements.

Minister Clarke said the Government intends to update the Public Sector Staff Orders of 2004 to introduce paternity leave “for the first time in the public service, for fathers of newborns, for a specific time and on specific terms to be finalised.”

A 2020 online survey conducted by the Hugh Shearer Labour Studies Institute at the University of the West Indies Open Campus, in collaboration with the Jamaica Civil Service Association, showed that more than 90 per cent of public servants in Jamaica would support the idea of paid paternity leave in the public sector.

Minister Clarke also said on Tuesday that the Andrew Holness-led administration intends to increase maternity leave and provide leave for adoptive parents.

“Today, I intend to similarly signal the direction of this reform as it pertains to maternity leave, paternity leave and family leave. Coming out of the compensation restructure, and in reviewing the terms and conditions of service, the GOJ has decided to update the terms of maternity leave and to introduce a provision for paternity leave and leave for adoptive parents in the public service. All of these are components of total compensation,” he said.

He said the government intends to update the Public Sector Staff Orders of 2004 to increase maternity leave from 40 days to three calendar months.

The Government also intends to update the Public Sector Staff Orders of 2004 to introduce family leave for adoptive parents who are bringing a new child into the home.

Dr Clarke said to give effect to these changes the appropriate circular will be sent out to members of the public service by September 30.

In the meantime, the Minister of Finance and the Public Service said the Government has completed first-round consultations with all public sector unions and bargaining groups and is progressing with the second round of consultations.

However, he did not give details on the discussions despite the matter of teachers not being happy with the compensation offer and that the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) has not heard from the government in months.

The finance minister said that he would respond directly to the JTA.

On the matter of pension, Dr Clarke said the Pension Act was amended in 2018 to make public sector pensions equitable, fair, simple to administer, and sustainable.