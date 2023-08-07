PATH programme to be overhauled – PM Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
PATH programme to be overhauled – PM Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

‘Porridge’ in hot water, accused of beating man with machete

Jamaican in US on J1 visa charged with abandoning baby in bushes

Fury over decision to honour Machel Montano on Ja’s Independence Day

St James man charged with sacrilege after food stolen from church

Sheep rearing lessons from Denbigh

Two shot, one fatally, after gunmen open fire at group in Negril

PATH to be overhauled, says PM

Dancehall rookie Najeeriii reportedly pushes fan at Tuff Crowd

William Mahfood appointed chairman of MSBM

Reggae Girlz have fun in training ahead of round of 16 World Cup game

Tuesday Aug 08

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

8 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says that changes will be made to the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) to enable more families in need of support to be identified for benefits.

“We have decided that we are going to do a massive overhaul of the PATH programme in significant ways to ensure that the beneficiary identification system is far more targeted than it is now,” Holness said.

He was addressing the quarterly press briefing held at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday, August 3.

PATH is a social-safety-net programme, which provides conditional cash grants to vulnerable households within the population.

It is administered through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

The objectives of the programme are to increase educational attainment and improve health outcomes of the poor, alleviate poverty by increasing the value of transfer to the poor, reduce child labour by requiring children to have minimum attendance in school, and serve as a safety net for families.

Holness said that too often, when he visits communities, there are complaints regarding the programme and eligibility for qualification.

“There is clearly a refining that needs to happen in the entire beneficiary identification system for PATH, so that will be addressed to ensure that we are picking up those persons in our society who are genuinely in need of that social-safety-net support,” he pointed out.

Holness said the move will ensure that more deserving families benefit from the programme, while improving access to education for beneficiary children.

Additionally, he said more resources will be placed in a back-to-school programme “to ensure that all our students are able to go back to school in a meaningful way”.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

‘Porridge’ in hot water, accused of beating man with machete

Lifestyle

Carnival Bae returns to Barbados, this time with Zulu

Jamaica News

Jamaican in US on J1 visa charged with abandoning baby in bushes

More From

Lifestyle

Manchester’s Samantha McLean cops Farm Queen title at Denbigh

Manchester’s representative, Samantha McLean, copped the National Farm Queen Competition at the annual Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon on Saturday night.
McLean is a 23-

Jamaica News

See also

31-y-o talks early life in Jamaica, road to getting PhD from Harvard

Thirty-one-year-old Jemar Bather is yet to come to grips with the reality that he has successfully earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Biostatistics from Harvard University.
“It felt surre

Sport

Reggae Girlz have fun in training ahead of round of 16 World Cup game

The Jamaica women’s national team might be 24 hours out from a historic game at the Women’s World Cup, but you couldn’t tell from the vibe around the training ground on Monday.
Players danced and s

Sport

Alana Reid mines gold at Pan American Under-20 Championships

Jamaica’s Alana Reid, the world Under-20 200m bronze medalist, secured victory in the women’s 100m on the opening day of the Pan American Under-20 Championships in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico on Friday

Jamaica News

Digicel devastated by passing of dear colleague Heather Moyston

Digicel says it is devastated by the news of the tragic and untimely death of Heather Moyston, Group Administration Manager for Digicel Group.
Moyston was one of two people found with gunshot

Business

Top business tycoon gets OJ

Paul Barnaby (PB) Scott, renowned businessman, trailblazer, CEO, Chairman, and principal shareholder of the Musson Group, will be awarded the country’s second-highest civilian honour, the esteemed Ord

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols