Patmore wants to face Dalrymple-Philibert in next general election

Newly minted People’s National Party (PNP) candidate for Trelawny Southern, Paul Patmore, has made a bold call for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to select former parliamentarian for the area, Marissa Dalrymple-Philibert, as the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) candidate for the seat in the next general election that is due next year.

Patmore, a popular funeral home director in Trelawny, said he wants to give her a “beaten” at the polls for what he cited as her poor performance in the constituency as Member of Parliament (MP) between 2007 and September of 2023.

The businessman was officially presented as the PNP’s representative in the constituency at the party’s constituency conference in Albert Town in the parish on Thursday.

Dalrymple-Philibert resigned as both Speaker of the House of Representatives and MP for Trelawny Southern in September of 2023, this after the Integrity Commission (IC) recommended that charges should be laid against her relative to purported false information in her statutory declarations. To date, there has been no update on the case, including whether the politician was ever charged.

Despite the constituency being without a parliamentarian, all four JLP parochial representatives won their respective divisions in the Local Government polls in February. Dalrymple-Philibert was reportedly seen on the parochial campaign trail, sparking rumours that she could likely represent the seat in the next general election for the governing party.

The JLP has not formally announced a candidate for the seat, or a date for any by-election there.

And despite Trelawny Southern being a JLP bastion, Patmore on Thursday told jubilant comrades that he is “pumped up and ready”.

In fact, Patmore told media representatives to send a message to Holness.

“Tell him (Holness) that the people of South Trelawny realise that him can’t find a representative, but we want to help him to find one,” he said.

“And we are saying Mr Holness, we know it rough, but send us Marissa Dalrymple (Philibert); that is the one we in South Trelawny want to give… her a beaten (at the polls),” declared Patmore.

According to him, the conditions of the roads in some sections of the constituency is enough to let her lose the next general election.

Continuing, Patmore stated that, “When yuh in a constituency weh not even one working fire hydrant, we can’t mek she (Dalrymple-Philibert) get weh.”

He also cited ‘deplorable conditions’ at the four police stations and the dams in the constituency.

“We can’t afford to mek Dalrymple (Philibert) go without a beating (at the polls),” Patmore indicated.

The businessman is no stranger to representational politics, having won the Lorrimers Division in Trelawny Southern as an independent candidate in the 2012 Local Government Election. He served there until 2016.