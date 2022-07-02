Patrons expecting artistes to ‘shell’ New Rules | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Patrons expecting artistes to 'shell' New Rules
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
1 hrs ago

Patrons expect artistes to ‘shell’ New Rules

Patrons at New Rules Festival, now on at the National Stadium in Kingston, have high expectations for the night’s show, as they are anticipating a musical treat from the line-up.

Main act, Alkaline, who is the organiser for the show, will have to deliver a stellar performance as the patrons are expecting the ‘Vendetta’ deejay to “shell” the show.

With both the general and VIP sections of the venue already filling up with a steady stream of patrons, other acts they are looking forward to seeing perform are ‘Gnnman Shift’ singer, Skeng, and ‘Go Hard’ deejay Intence.

According to the patrons, they know they will be leaving the venue satisfied, having had a full showing after not being able to enjoy events of New Rules Festival’s calibre for approximately two years, due to restrictions brought on by COVID-19.

New Rules is the second major event in Kingston since early 2020. The show was cancelled that year.

