Patrons expecting ‘loud, pretty’ fireworks on waterfront to mark 2023 Loop Jamaica

Patrons attending this year’s Fireworks on the Waterfront in Kingston to ring in the new year say they expect a massive show to make up for the two-year hiatus due to restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many people are looking forward to different aspects of the celebration, whether it is the Kiddie Village the Vendors’ Village, the entertainment, or the firwroks at midnight, they expect the overall show to deliver big.

“Two years now since don’t have anything like this, I expect to see whole heap of fireworks, loud, loud, and pretty,” 36-year old Karen told Loop News.

With less than two hours before the curtains fall on the year 2022, a number of people are trying to squeeze in what enjoyment they can.

Teflon, who is among those gathered on new year’s eve, said he is not big on crowds but he couldn’t stay home for a third consecutive year.

He said he wants to see the line up of performers.

“The fireworks is no big thing, we a ghetto youth so fireworks a everyday thing, but mi want to see a who dem have pon the thing,” he told Loop News.

Some of the artistes billed to perform are Busy Signal, Etana, Tony Rebel, Yaksta, Sista Patt, and Lubert Levy.

The Urban Development Corporation-organised event is one of three being held on Saturday night, the other two being in St James and St Ann.