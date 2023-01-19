Paul C Brunson, back in Ja, ready for “Elevate”! Loop Jamaica

JMMB’s signature New Year Financial Empowerment conference, Elevate is back – with a 5.0 iteration.

The event is slated to take place on Saturday, January 21 at the AC Hotel Kingston, and will have a special headliner this time around.

(L-R) Jill & Paul Brunson are happy to be back in Jamaica for the JMMB Elevate 5.0 Conference. They shared the spotlight with Simone Walker, Senior Corporate Manager (Acting), JMMB Group. (Photos: Contributed)

International speaker, entrepreneur, personal branding and relationship expert Paul C Brunson is already on The Rock and rearing to go for the jam-packed one-day event.

Brunson and his family touched down in Jamaica at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, ready to elevate the mindsets of over 3400 participants both in person and online at this year’s event, sharing insight and expertise on ‘Building & Monetizing Your Personal Brand’.

After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, Elevate returns under the theme ‘Living Your Best Life’ is already shaping up to be a great New Year kick-starter for 2023 success.

Paul C Brunson, was greeted upon arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport by Simone Walker, the acting senior corporate manager, at JMMB Group. (Photo: Contributed)