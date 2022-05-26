Paul Hall names Jamaica squad for upcoming Nations League matches | Loop Jamaica

National interim senior football coach Paul Hall has named 20 of the 23 players for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League group games against Suriname and Mexico.

Among the players named are Leon Bailey, Shamar Nicholson, Andre Blake, Damion Lowe, and Ravel Morrison.

Six of the players who were part of the squad that suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to Catalonia in a friendly international at Girona’s Montilivi stadium in Spain on Wednesday retained their places for the matches.

Those players are Tyreek Magee, Jamoi Topey, Kaheem Parris, Junior Flemmings, Oquassa Chong, and Kenroy Campbell.

The Reggae Boyz will open their Concacaf Nations League account in Suriname on June 4. They will then welcome Suriname three days later on June 7 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

A week later on June 14 the Jamaicans will again be at home to Mexico.

Following the June window, the Concacaf Nations League will go on a break until next year to leave room for teams to prepare for the World Cup in Qatar.

The group stage will return in March 2023 with the Reggae Boyz playing away to Mexico on the 26th.

The Concacaf Nations League consists of 41 squads from North and Central America and the Caribbean separated into three leagues — A, B, and C – based on the results of the 2019 group stage.

The USA, Canada, and Mexico, which earned Concacaf’s three automatic berths to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, will play in League A.

League A

Group A: Mexico, Jamaica, Suriname

Group B: Costa Rica, Panama, Martinique

Group C: Canada, Honduras, Cura?ao

Group D: United States, El Salvador, Grenada

League B

Group A: Cuba, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados

Group B: Haiti, Bermuda, Guyana, Montserrat

Group C: Trinidad & Tobago, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines, Bahamas

Group D: Guatemala, French Guiana, Dominican Republic, Belize

League C

Group A: Bonaire, Turks and Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Saint Maarten

Group B: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Aruba, Saint Martin

Group C: Saint Lucia, Dominica, Anguilla

Group D: Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands

The group stage will be followed by the Concacaf Nations League Finals in June 2023 played between the four League A group winners.

The Concacaf Nation League will be used as a qualifier for the Concacaf Gold Cup next year.