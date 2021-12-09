Paul Hall takes over from Theodore Whitmore as Reggae Boyz coach | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has appointed former Reggae Boyz assistant Paul Hall as head coach for the duration of the Concacaf World Cup cycle.

Hall’s appointment comes following the sacking of head coach Theodore Whitmore earlier today with the country struggling to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

The JFF said in a statement that “Theodore Whitmore has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.”

The statement further stated that “the JFF wishes to thank Mr. Whitmore for work that he has put in with the team over the years.”

With six of 14 games yet to be played, the Reggae Boyz sit in sixth position on just seven points. Canada lead the group on 16 points, followed by the United States on 15, Mexico and Panama on 14 each, and Costa Rica on nine. El Salvador on six points and Honduras on three, round out the bottom two places.

The top three teams after 14 games will automatically book their spot in next November’s FIFA World Cup in the Gulf state of Qatar. The fourth-placed team will engage in a playoff game with a team from the Oceana region. With Jamaica precariously perched on seven points from eight games, the Boyz are in danger of not contesting for even the fourth-placed spot.

Hall, who is the current Queens Park Rangers Under 23 first team and B team coach, has a UEFA Pro License and the Premier League ECAS Coaching Diploma.

He represented the country at its first and only appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 1998 where he played alongside Whitmore.

The 49-year-old Hall has represented Jamaica 48 times between 1997 and 2003 and scored 14 goals.

Jamaica’s next game in the World Cup qualifiers is against Mexico on January 27 at the National Stadium.

The JFF also announced the appointment of Vin Blaine as interim head coach of the Women’s National Team.

“Blaine is vastly experienced, having served as head coach of said aggregation for an extended period,” said the JFF. “He is tasked with preparing and guiding the team throughout the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, which starts in February.”

Blaine’s appointment comes over a month after head coach, Hubert Busby, was suspended indefinitely while it conducts an inquiry into previous allegations of sexual misconduct.