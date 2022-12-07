Paulwell fined $45,ooo for negligent loss of licensed firearm Loop Jamaica

Member of Parliament (MP) for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell, was on Wednesday fined $45,000 or three months behind bars for losing a licensed firearm through negligence.

The sentence was imposed after Paulwell pleaded guilty to the charge during his appearance in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The charge was laid by the police on the People’s National Party (PNP) politician following the theft of his licensed firearm in July of this year.

According to reports, the parliamentarian said he was heading home on a date in July, when he made an emergency stop in Hope Pastures, St Andrew.

After returning to his vehicle, a window to the unit was reportedly found smashed, and a bag containing a pouch with the firearm was gone.

Paulwell, in an interview with a local media house last month, said the situation was not one of negligence, as he was dealing with an emergency at the time the firearm was stolen.

At the same time, he said he found it odd that the police had taken such a long time to announce that he would be charged. He said he reported the weapon being stolen the day after the vehicle window-smashing incident.

On November 14, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Paula Llewellyn, in a statement, outlined the chronological order of events leading to her office’s ruling that a charge be laid against Paulwell.

She said the office was doing so in order to bring clarity to the events leading to the legal opinion being made on October 27.

The file with the recommendation for the charge against Paulwell was dispatched to the police a day later.