Paving Of Union Roundabout – St. Lucia Times News

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport wishes to inform the general and motoring public that the paving works on the Union Roundabout are scheduled to commence on Friday 2nd December, 2022.

The completion of the roundabout was delayed as a result of the adverse weather conditions experienced over the past few weeks.

In order to capitalize on the break in rainfall, the DIPT determined that the upcoming weekend was conducive to the the execution of the paving works.

The paving of the Union Roundabout is expected to continue throughout the weekend into Monday December 5th, 2022.

Motorists are advised to utilize alternative routes in order to avoid delay.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport deeply regrets any inconvenience caused to the public as a result of the road works.

SOURCE: Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport

