Pelicans frolic as zookepers move them to winter enclosure | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Pelicans frolic as zookepers move them to winter enclosure | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

Pelicans frolic as zookepers move them to winter enclosure

West Indies to host ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup

Federer set to miss Wimbledon, dreams of one more Slam final

Lila Ike says she is safe, struggling with mental health

Bob Mackie book looks back on sparkly costume career

Doctor highlights dangers of skipping second dose of COVID vaccine

Pfizer vaccines now available to Jamaicans 50 years and older

Market-based interest rates to rise further

56-y-o St Andrew woman charged with murder of 68-y-o brother

JET accepts corporate membership role and a $100k donation from ESIROM

Wednesday Nov 17

26?C
World News
Loop Lifestyle

With the winter cold in the northern hemisphere approaching, keepers at the Liberec Zoo in northern Czech Republic are giving their 10 great white pelicans a helping hand to find their way to somewhere warmer.

In the wild, the big water birds would migrate thousands of miles south to warmer climes every autumn, but that is not an option for these birds.

So, as temperatures drop by the day, it’s the right time for action for more than a dozen keepers.

On Tuesday, they were busy, chasing the pelicans in two kayaks and a boat on a lake in an effort to round them up and move them to a heated indoor enclosure within the zoo.

Once the pelicans were on land, keepers were able to gather them up and carry them to their winter quarters.

To avoid injuring the birds, they handled them only with their bare hands — not an easy task given the wingspan of the pelicans surpasses three meters (over 10 feet) and their weight reaches 15 kilos (33 pounds).

Once the winter is over, the birds will be returned to their open-air enclosure.

Source

Related Articles

Lifestyle

September 21, 2021 12:40 PM

Lifestyle

September 29, 2021 01:54 PM

Recent Articles

World News

Democrat Jumaane Williams says he’s running for NY governor

World News

Pelicans frolic as zookepers move them to winter enclosure

Sport

West Indies to host ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup

More From

Jamaica News

Alleged robber beaten to death after ‘being caught in the act’

A man was killed on Monday night by residents in Rocky Point, Clarendon after he reportedly opened gunfire at a family during a break-in.

The gun that was involved was handed over to the police.

See also

Jamaica News

Two lucky Scotiabank debit card holders win SUVs

A 77-year-old retiree, Daphne Francis and a St Elizabeth businessman, Dwayne Powell have been announced as the grand prize winners of Scotiabank’s Activate Your Power promotion. Francis won a 2021 Mit

Lifestyle

Sam Smith vacays in Portland, Jamaica, checks in at Roots 21!

While on the Rock, vacationing, English singer-songwriter Sam Smith was spotted at Roots 21 Bar & Kitchen in Port Antonio, Portland.

Loop Lifestyle gathered the How Do You Sleep? crooner is tak

Jamaica News

Cop found guilty of rape, abduction in St Thomas sentenced to 15 years

A policeman found guilty of rape and abduction has been sentenced to 15 years in prison at hard labour.

Craig Williams, who was assigned to the Protective Service Division, was sentenced to 15

World News

Austria locks down the unvaccinated amid COVID-19 surge

Austria took what its leader called the “dramatic” step Monday of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven’t recently had COVID-19, perhaps the most drastic of a string of

Jamaica News

Double murder in SOE covered Savanna-la-Mar

Two people were shot and killed by gunmen in Savanna-la-Mar on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports are that victims were shot in the community that is located in the Westmoreland Police Divis

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols