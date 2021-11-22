Pembroke Hall High School gifted with Huawei Idea Hub | Loop Jamaica

The students of the Pembroke Hall High School are the beneficiaries of a Huawei Idea Hub, a productivity tool with a 4K soft light screen and smartboard designed for collaboration and creation.

The state-of-the-art interactive classroom system supports online or remote learning and includes an interactive whiteboard, wireless sharing and video conferencing.

Bo Zhou, CEO of Huawei Jamaica, said the donation is intended to expose students to technologies and the skills needed for the future.

“Today is just a very small step, but we hope that this will help our students in the use of technology, and we hope this will help train local talent and help with Jamaica’s development,” Zhou stated.

Huawei IdeaHub comes with a voice assistant, intelligent display, intelligent handwriting recognition, acoustic baffle, speaker tracking, on-screen name tags, and multi-modal conference minutes. It enables cross-region communication and intelligent writing, making it perfect for online and distance learning.

Huawei Jamaica CEO Bo Zhou gives a demonstration of how the Huawei IdeaHub works to Minister of Education, Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams at a recent handover to the Pembroke Hall High School.

Fayval Williams, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, said the Idea Hub would help the ministry fulfil its mandate of bringing more technology into the classroom and exposing students to new developments in the digital space.

“Huawei’s Idea Hubs are designed to turn classrooms and open spaces into smart spaces and is perfect for the delivery of online or remote classes,” she said.

Also in attendance was Minister of Finance and Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke. He said the donation of the interactive classroom system would enable students to be better equipped for the world that they will face.

Clarke serves as the member of parliament for St Andrew Northwestern where Pembroke Hall High is located.

“It is absolutely clear that the path forward for Jamaica must involve and include human capital improvement and human capital investment… The long-term solution to Jamaica’s [development] is to radically and transformatively improve the stock of human capital in Jamaica,” Clarke stressed.