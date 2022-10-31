People trust the police, says commissioner as several cops honoured Loop Jamaica

Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, says that contrary to the belief of some persons, residents of communities where police officers are deployed to serve, generally trust the law enforcers.

This, said Anderson, has been established by surveys that have been conducted.

“In those communities…, there are some people who say, ‘Boy, they don’t trust the police in the community’. I’ll put it to you that is not true,” said Anderson.

“There may be a police officer or two who they don’t trust, but every survey says that people in a community do trust the police. Isn’t that interesting?” he asked.

The commissioner made the declarations during his remark at Friday’s Lasco Chin Foundation/JCF Saluting Our Heroes Award Ceremony.

A total of 155 police officers were awarded for their contributions to nation building.

Anderson noted the importance of recognising police officers in such a manner, adding that the awardees were selected based on their interactions with members of the various communities they serve.

In returning to the trust he said citizens have in in law enforcers, the commissioner contended that the officers have earned it.

“… And why do they (the residents) trust you and trust us, because we (the police) earned it, because we are there for them,” Anderson stated.

He pointed to situations where the police provide security to communities during the night as an example of the police protecting those citizens, nd earning their respect.

“When the cameras are not rolling, when night has fallen and everybody else has gone home, who is in the community? Us and them! That’s it! No one else,” Anderson stressed.

“… And so, when there is no fanfare, and when there is no cause or reasons for recognition, there are police officers out there creating stories that the DPP (director of public prosecutions) spoke to, (and) creating those stories by their actions every single day,” he stated.