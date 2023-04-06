People waiting for elective surgeries urged to call MOHW Loop Jamaica

Persons who have been waiting for more than 12 months for hernia, prostate, fibroids, or other womb-related surgeries are asked to contact the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

The health ministry in a release said the contact numbers are 876-320-8694, 876-320-9133, 876-320-9164, and 876-320-9373.

“Calls are to be made between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, Mondays to Fridays. Members of the public can also e-mail [email protected],” the ministry said in the release.

“Persons will be required to provide their name, medical record number, the type of surgery and the health facility where they had their appointment.

Last day to contact the Ministry is Wednesday, May 31, 2023,” the release stated.