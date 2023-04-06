People waiting for elective surgeries urged to call MOHW Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
People waiting for elective surgeries urged to call MOHW Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Lampard returns to Chelsea as manager until end of season

IMF head expects less than 3% global economic growth in 2023

Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams

Scotia Investments leads $250 million refinancing for CAC 2000

Several local stock register gains during Wednesday’s trading

Bible verses to be read in patois on Easter Sunday

‘Gunman’ posing as passenger shot by cops on Maxfield Avenue

World Cup winner Argentina move top of FIFA rankings

People waiting for elective surgeries urged to call MOHW

Bucks clinch NBA’s best record, beat Bulls 105-92

Thursday Apr 06

31?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Persons who have been waiting for more than 12 months for hernia, prostate, fibroids, or other womb-related surgeries are asked to contact the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

The health ministry in a release said the contact numbers are 876-320-8694, 876-320-9133, 876-320-9164, and 876-320-9373.

“Calls are to be made between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, Mondays to Fridays. Members of the public can also e-mail [email protected],” the ministry said in the release.

“Persons will be required to provide their name, medical record number, the type of surgery and the health facility where they had their appointment.

Last day to contact the Ministry is Wednesday, May 31, 2023,” the release stated.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Gunman shot while travelling in taxi on Maxfield Avenue identified

Sport

Lampard returns to Chelsea as manager until end of season

Business

IMF head expects less than 3% global economic growth in 2023

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaican jailed after knowingly infecting woman with HIV in UK

A Jamaican man who knowingly infected a woman with HIV has been jailed in the UK.
Jermaine Scott appeared at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday where he was sentenced to three years in prison.
T

Sport

See also

3 athletes withdraw from Jamaica’s team to Carifta Games

Injuries have forced the withdrawal of three athletes from Jamaica’s 81-member team that is scheduled to depart the island on Thursday for the 50th staging of the CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas.

Jamaica News

Farmer tied up, robbed of 23 goats and cash

…colleague arrested

Jamaica News

Winning $542.5-million Super Lotto ticket bought in Clarendon

One lucky person who purchased a ticket in Clarendon has won the largest Super Lotto jackpot in history.
The player, having won the historic amount of $542.5 million, purchased the ticket at True F

Jamaica News

Female cop assigned to CISOCA dies

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are on Wednesday mourning the passing of another of their colleagues.
Reports are that Detective woman corporal, Semone Nembhard, who was assigned to

Jamaica News

Another gun attack on a Beryllium team

No injuries reported

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols