Pepsi-Cola makes US$2-m investment in local Tropicana production Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s beverage industry is getting an additional shot of flavour from the Tropicana brand as Pepsi-Cola kicks off its US$2 million investment to produce the drink locally.

The product contains more natural juice with no added artificial sugars, while the recommended selling price is $200 or $220 per bottle.

“We see where it will be beneficial to all consumers not only health-wise, but will be a premium beverage accessible at an affordable cost,” said Jose Eduardo Rodriguez, General Manager of Pepsi Cola Jamaica.

“Our aim is to, through all our brands, existing, new and future brands, uplift our Jamaican societies and people within. As such, we’ve made a promise to always advocate with an aim of utilising all opportunities presented to us in a way to benefit the country at large,” he continued.

Rodriguez said that while exportation is a part of the overall plan, Pepsi-Cola Jamaica will focus on distributing the Tropicana brand in the local market first.

Additionally, as part of its commitment to nation-building, the Tropicana brand will continue to provide continuous job opportunities to all qualified Jamaicans within other fields relevant to the manufacturing industry.