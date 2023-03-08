PepsiCola Jamaica embraces gender equity, reaps the rewards Loop Jamaica

Adaptability plays a key role in the success of the 52 per cent female leadership at PepsiCola Jamaica (PepsiCola).

Boasting a dynamic and committed workforce with just under 200 members of staff, the agile women lead the charge in Human Resources, Sales, Finance, Logistics, Legal and Marketing. The brand has a firm hold in the local carbonated soft drinks and bottled beverage industry.

A study by the Peterson Institute for International Economics found that companies with at least 30 per cent of women in leadership positions tend to be more innovative than those with fewer women in leadership roles.

Jose Eduardo Rodriguez Caceres General Manager, Pepsi Cola Jamaica welcomes the advantages of having strong female leadership.

“Our female leaders have been instrumental in driving our sustainability initiatives, particularly around reducing our carbon footprint and improving our supply chain. They have also been champions of diversity and inclusion, working to ensure that our company is reflective of the communities we serve, he explained.

Caceres confirms that these efforts have contributed to a stronger, more resilient company.

“Our female executives have been strong advocates for employee health and wellness, implementing policies and programs that support work-life balance and mental health.”

Luz Del Alba Tejada, Commercial Manager believes it is necessary that each employee is equipped with the proper tools tailored to the achievement of that employee’s tasks regardless of age, title or gender. Equity in the workplace, especially in areas concerning employee advancement and access to opportunities are important to her.

“Equity generally relies heavily on equality and understanding. Two necessities needed to achieve a harmonious environment and two-character traits that I especially value and appreciate. It hits differently when as an employee of a Company you feel heard, valued, and respected and your concerns addressed accordingly. That is the type of relationship I intentionally aim at maintaining with my team and staff at large. Not only because it’s my method of connecting with the staff but also, as a Woman Leader within a predominantly male workplace population,” she stated.

She continued, “I am grateful and humbled to be entrusted with the day-to-day operations of such a prestigious Organization and be given the resources I need to do so. As such, I view myself too as a resource within the Company with the responsibility of seeing to it that each employee is properly equipped not only to achieve current goals but also to benefit from all the company has to offer.”

Caceres sees equity as a fundamental part of the approach to leadership at PepsiCola.

“We believe that all employees deserve to be treated fairly and with respect, regardless of their background or identity. To promote equity, we prioritize transparency in our decision-making, including hiring, promotions, and compensation. We also invest in ongoing training and development to help all employees reach their full potential.”

Chantelle Richards, Pepsi-Cola Jamaica Human Resource Manager, taps adaptability to support and manage the varied skill sets and dynamic team members of the organization.

“When I moved from Finance to HR, I was required to take on different job duties, learn new skills and adjust to the more customer-facing aspects of HR. This was a big adjustment and required the agility, resilience, and flexibility of an adaptable person.”

“Companywide departments benefit from diverse perspectives, as the unique experiences that the balanced leadership brings to Pepsi-Cola has helped the company to connect with and understand a wider range of customers and stakeholders” she explained.

Anecia Levy, Finance Manager, understands the sensitivity of financial matters both on the business side and its impact on staff.

“The changes in the global climate over the last three years brought a new way of working and new challenges in all areas but specifically for finance we had to adapt to managing cash flows in a shrinking market and adhering to accounting policies in a pandemic. We cannot be rigid in our way of working in order to satisfy the needs of the Business while meeting regulatory requirements,” she explained.

Settling for mediocrity has never been the standard for Logistics Manager Cassandra Miller. With a strong work ethic and passion for life, Cassandra likes to face challenges head on and give 100% in all her endeavors.

“Equity matters to me because I am a female in a male dominated field. Equity in the workplace means greater inclusivity. Employees from a wider variety of backgrounds (gender, race etc.) are able to grow in the company. This will lead to a more diverse leadership for the future of the company. There is also the positive impact of a boosted employee morale. This is due to employees witnessing inclusivity and the ability to grow based on meritocracy excluding all other factors.”

Bianca Fakhourie, Corporate Affairs and Legal Specialist leads with a spirit of determination. For her, imparting knowledge and guidance to another is the simplest act of kindness and generosity there is.

“It’s the little things that go a far way in uplifting and encouraging our staff members to WANT to be the best version of themselves. This I believe will in-turn assist in generating results leading to the achievement of the Company’s goals. A win-win relationship and we’re feeling good while doing it!”

She went further, “A task does not exist that I am not able to execute. I may not know the first step in getting it done; but it will be accomplished. Through this, without enforcing a direct approach, I am motivating all persons coming in contact with me to believe that they can achieve anything they put their minds to.”

Ana Marcela Maga?a, Senior Brand Manager, is buoyed by the diverse leadership at PepsiCola.

“Equity in the workplace is important for me because it ensures that everyone has access to the same opportunities and is treated fairly, regardless of their background, identity, or personal characteristics. People can actually be judged on their skills, abilities, and performance, rather than factors such as their gender, race, age, religion, or sexual orientation.”

#EmbracingEquity From the strong Women of PepsiCola Jamaica