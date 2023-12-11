Percy Junor Hospital to be extensively expanded Loop Jamaica

The Percy Junor Hospital in Manchester is slated to be extensively expanded, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has announced.

This is in keeping with the Government’s thrust to expand and refurbish public health facilities islandwide.

“There is a plan drawn up that will require further study and assessment, which will see a new outpatient department, physiotherapy suite, maternity ward, expansion of X-ray [facilities] and labs, a pediatric department, expansion of [the] medical records [department] and a baby-friendly designation for 2024… being worked on,” Dr. Tufton informed.

He made the announcement while delivering the keynote address during Thursday’s (December 7) launch of the Compassionate Care Programme at Percy Junor Hospital.

Dr. Tufton said while a commencement date for the expansion project is pending, the Ministry and, by extension, the Government will be working to conclude all matters relating to the development plan.

This, he pointed out, is being prioritised, given the hospital’s location at the intersection of four parishes.