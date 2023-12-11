Percy Junor Hospital to be extensively expanded Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Percy Junor Hospital to be extensively expanded Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Percy Junor Hospital to be extensively expanded

NBA: Pacers bounce back, hand Pistons 20th straight loss

Williams condemns Mona High students’ ‘unacceptable behaviour’

Gunman shot dead in latest attack on a Beryllium team

Banker Patrick Hylton now chairman of UHWI

Local hairdresser failed to declare $3m in luggage on arrival at NMIA

Lyles, Kipyegon among 6 stars announced as World Athletes of the Year

Probe on to determine if mason who died from 5th floor fall was pushed

Positive signs for micro and small business activity this Christmas

Mixed views on call for housing arrangements in Kingston for rural MPs

Tuesday Dec 12

21°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

8 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Percy Junor Hospital in Manchester is slated to be extensively expanded, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has announced.

This is in keeping with the Government’s thrust to expand and refurbish public health facilities islandwide.

“There is a plan drawn up that will require further study and assessment, which will see a new outpatient department, physiotherapy suite, maternity ward, expansion of X-ray [facilities] and labs, a pediatric department, expansion of [the] medical records [department] and a baby-friendly designation for 2024… being worked on,” Dr. Tufton informed.

He made the announcement while delivering the keynote address during Thursday’s (December 7) launch of the Compassionate Care Programme at Percy Junor Hospital.

Dr. Tufton said while a commencement date for the expansion project is pending, the Ministry and, by extension, the Government will be working to conclude all matters relating to the development plan.

This, he pointed out, is being prioritised, given the hospital’s location at the intersection of four parishes.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Percy Junor Hospital to be extensively expanded

Sport

NBA: Pacers bounce back, hand Pistons 20th straight loss

Jamaica News

Williams condemns Mona High students’ ‘unacceptable behaviour’

More From

Jamaica News

Schoolboy shot dead while sheltering from rain at bar

… schoolmates receive grief counselling

Jamaica News

Police, firemen, among 180 trained in Jamaican Sign Language

See also

Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals are now set to have direct access to various social services, including police, fire, and legal services. This development comes as 180 people, including public se

Sport

Lyles, Kipyegon among 6 stars announced as World Athletes of the Year

Noah Lyles of the USA and Faith Kipyegon of Kenya were named men’s and women’s World Athletes of the Year, respectively, on the track by World Athletics on Monday in a ceremony held in Monaco.
Lyle

Jamaica News

Local hairdresser failed to declare $3m in luggage on arrival at NMIA

A Jamaican hairdresser is set to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court after several charges were laid against her in relation to the seizure over $3 million at the Norman Manley Internati

Sport

Clarendon College dominate Glenmuir to secure 11th daCosta Cup title

Earlier, McGrath High School secured their first Ben Francis Knockout title, triumphing over former champions Frome Technical with a 1-0 win

Jamaica News

Probe on to determine if mason who died from 5th floor fall was pushed

The Trelawny police have commenced a probe into the death of a construction worker who fell from a fifth floor of a hotel under construction site in the parish on Saturday.
The deceased has been id

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols