Performance-based promotion for correctional officers – Mayne Loop Jamaica

Adjustment has been made to the promotion policy of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), with movement of officers up the ranks now based on performance.

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Zavia Mayne, said the new policy, which is now in effect, will ensure that the hard work of correctional officers is met with the requisite level of acceleration through the system.

“For those of you who join this organisation, giving hard work and your dedication and commitment will be the basis on which you rise up the ranks,” he said.

“No longer will it be at the whims and fancies of a senior officer… we are changing that. Hard work must be met with relevant elevation through the service,” he stressed.

Mayne was delivering the keynote address at the DCS’ Staff Awards ceremony held recently at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

He said training and development will be a standard feature of the organisation once an officer is enrolled and enlisted.

He urged the officers to discharge their duties with integrity and a commitment to rehabilitate those who enter the correctional system.

“Expose them to the various programmes that (can) make them a better man and woman, so that when they leave the correctional system, they can return to society as productive citizens,” he said.

The awards were held to show appreciation to correctional officers, probation aftercare officers and other civilian staff members for their hard work, dedication and commitment to the department.

The DCS, which is an entity under the Ministry of National Security, is comprised of seven adult correctional centres, one adult remand centre, four juvenile centres, and 17 community service and probation offices across the island.

Its mission is to “contribute to the safety and protection of our society by keeping offenders secure and facilitating their rehabilitation and reintegration as law-abiding citizens, while developing a professional and committed staff.”