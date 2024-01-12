Perimeter road to usher new development phase for MoBay – PM Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, says the Montego Bay perimeter road will lift the ‘Second City’ to a new level of development.

He said the completion of the project will foster a surge in investments in St James in areas such as housing.

“I’m confident that when this project is finished, the city of Montego Bay will enter a new phase of its development. I want you to stop for a moment and think of what it would mean to have 5,000 less cars daily congesting the city of Montego Bay,” he said.

The US$274.5-million project involves construction of a 14.9-kilometre roadway to bypass the city.

It also includes rehabilitation of Barnett Street and West Green Avenue, a 10.5-kilometre Long Hill bypass road, and a comprehensive drainage study of Montego Bay.

Holness, who recently toured the project, where more than 60 per cent of the roadway is already excavated, said that the work is progressing well.

“We’re very interested to see the supporting infrastructure. I’ve already seen on the drawing several interchanges that will be put in place in addition to significant drainage, culverts, and other supporting civil infrastructure to make sure that the road will last for a very long time,” he said.

“Behind me, you’re seeing the steel members being fabricated… which will form the foundation of possibly the longest bridge to be constructed in Jamaica,” he pointed out.

The prime minister said that one notable aspect of the project is the “meticulous organisation of the local labour force”. He noted that significant efforts have been invested in fostering harmonious labour relations and providing comprehensive training for the Jamaicans working on the project.

The Montego Bay perimeter road is a collaboration between the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).