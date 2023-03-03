Person of interest held as cops probe $10m robbery, murder in Portmore Loop Jamaica

Detectives in St Catherine South have confirmed that a person of interest is in their custody in relation to the robbery and murder in Portmore Pines, St. Catherine on Monday, February 27.

The police believe that the man has information that may be able to assist with their investigations.

The man was taken into custody on Thursday, March 02 during an operation in Hellshire, St. Catherine, and a firearm along with ammunition was seized.

More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

Police report that criminals got away with about $10 million in cash in a daring mid-morning robbery, in which a security guard was killed and two others injured.

Reports are that security guards were delivering money to an ATM in Portmore Pines Plaza, in St Catherine, when men in a white Subaru motor car pulled up and opened fire hitting both guards.

The men then escaped the area. The injured guards were rushed to the hospital where one succumbed to injuries.