Person of interest in 8-y-o Danielle Rowe’s murder in custody Loop Jamaica

Two months after the abduction and murder of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe, the police are reporting that a person of interest is now in custody.

The individual, a woman, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon in the Corporate Area, the police said.

The police did not disclose the identity of the woman.

Danielle was abducted on June 8 from Braeton Primary and Infant School in Portmore, St Catherine, and was found by a member of the Jamaica Defence Force on Roosevelt Avenue.

Her throat had been slashed.

She was taken to hospital, where she succumbed on June 10.

Since her death, the police have been searching for a woman seen on closed-circuit television footage with Danielle in the area near where the girl was found.

Young Danielle was laid to rest on July 23, 2023.