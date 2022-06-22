Person of interest in Clarendon mass killing in custody | Loop Jamaica

Person of interest in Clarendon mass killing in custody | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Person of interest in Clarendon mass killing in custody

6 hrs ago

The Cocoa Piece, Clarendon home at which five people, including four children, were found with their throats slashed on Tuesday morning.

The man identified as a person of interest in Tuesday’s killing of a family of five in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon, is now in police custody.

Loop News has learnt that Rushane Barnett, the 23-year-old cousin of Kemisha Wright, the woman who was found dead at her Cocoa Piece home along with her four children, ages 15, 10, 5 and 23 months old, was held in a police operation in Wilson Run district, Warsop, Trelawny on Tuesday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey confirmed his apprehension a short while ago.

Earlier Tuesday, the police identified Barnett, otherwise called ‘Jett’ or ‘Nick’, as a person of interest . He was said to frequent Cocoa Piece in Clarendon, Wilson Run in Trelawny, and Papine in St Andrew.

Wright, 34, and her four children — three girls and a toddler boy — Kimana Smith, 15; Shemari Smith, 10; Kafana Smith, 5; and little Kishaun Henry, a 23-month-old boy, were found dead at their home on Tuesday.

Person of interest in Clarendon mass killing in custody

