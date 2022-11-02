Person of interest in Slickianna’s case to report to cops Thursday Loop Jamaica

The police are reporting that Rushawn ‘Chizzie’ Patterson — the man identified as a person of interest in the ongoing investigation into the killing of social media influencer Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend — intends to report to them on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio, Fitz Bailey, at Tuesday’s police media briefing.

Bailey described the investigations as being at a “delicate” stage but confirmed that a lawyer has reached out to him.

“… What I will say to the public is that we are actively pursuing the matter.

“In fact, I can say this publicly that an attorney reached out to me and indicated that he will take him (Patterson) in on Thursday of this week,” the deputy commissioner advised.

Earlier at the press briefing, Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson said there was no information to suggest that Patterson has left the country.

The police reported that the body of 35-year-old Townsend was fished from the sea in Reading, St James on October 21.

Investigators said her body was found in a semi-nude state with what appeared to be a wound to the head.

The woman was positively identified as the social media influencer by a relative a day after the body was found.

At the same time, the police named Patterson, a Hanover resident, as a person of interest in their probe into the death of the woman.

Despite several appeals from the cops for him to report to them, Patterson, who is from the Prosper section of the parish, has failed to show.

Several checks made by Loop News revealed that Patterson had previously been charged with offences, including murder, in 2013.

The case was reportedly dismissed after the Crown could not locate the witness.