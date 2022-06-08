‘Persons of interest’ in quadruple, triple murders were on bail — JCF | Loop Jamaica

Three people identified as ‘persons of interest’ in two separate mass shootings in Spanish Town and Kingston East on Sunday, were all on bail in connection to other crimes, the Police High Command has revealed.

The police specifically pointed to the two individuals who have been identified as the main suspects behind the quadruple killing in Tawes Pen/Railway Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

That killing has been described as “a continuation of a gang conflict”, according to Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, who was speaking at a press conference on Tuesday.

“They have been put out as persons of interest, and they were previously charged with murder, one had absconded, and the other was reporting on bail,” Anderson said.

They are Neville Butler, 27, of Old Harbour Road, St Catherine, and Damion Davis, otherwise called ‘Wassy’ and ‘Spinbal’ of St Johns Road, St Catherine.

The four men who were killed in that shooting incident are all from Spanish Town addresses and have been identified as 21-year-old Nicardo Moore, otherwise called ‘Blacks’, and 21-year-old Kirk Barrett, otherwise called ‘Mikey’, both of Railway Lane; 28-year-old Horace Lettman of Oxford Road; and 34-year-old Desmond Bloomfield of Ellerslie Pen.

A fifth person was also injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, in the case of the Kingston East triple murder, which also occurred on Sunday, a person of interest has been identified.

“He is a man who was previously charged and is currently on bail,” the police commissioner stated.

The victims of that gun attack in Pleasant View, Bull Bay, St Andrew were identified as 26-year-old Kevin Bonfield, otherwise called ‘Killi Killi’, of White Hall, St Thomas; 29-year-old Orville Hermit, otherwise called ‘Mr Bean’, of Pleasant View, Bull Bay, St Andrew; and 54-year-old Earl Jackson, otherwise called ‘Presley’, of Pleasant View, Bull Bay.

Reports are that about 12:10am Sunday, the three men were at a section of a road when they were approached by a group of armed men, who opened fire, hitting them.

A motive for that triple murder was not provided.