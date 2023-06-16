Persons of interest in schoolboy’s stabbing surrender to cops Loop Jamaica

The four persons of interest identified by the police in the stabbing of a student from a high school in St Catherine, have surrendered to the police.

They reported to the police on Friday.

The persons of interest are all from Portmore addresses and are:

Jamiel, otherwise called ‘Ears’, from Power Lane in Newlands;A man called ‘EJ’ from Power Lane in Newlands;A man known as ‘OD’ from Hardware Lane in Newlands; andA man known as ‘Okra’ from Rosemary Lane in Newlands.

A video of the attack on the schoolboy has been making the rounds on social media.

In an update on Twitter Friday evening, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said the detectives in the St Catherine South Police Division would interview the four in the presence of their legal representatives.

The injured schoolboy remains in the hospital in serious condition, the police said.