Persons of interest listed by Kingston Western police Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Friday Sep 16

The Kingston West Police has listed several individuals as persons of interest in relation to a recent flare-up of crime and violence in sections of the division.

They are Ricard Simmonds otherwised called ‘Bigger’, Lucien Anderson otherwise called ‘Lushane’, Kemar Ford otherwise called ‘Turks’,Roger Allen, Travis Allen otherwise called ‘Shave Up’, Christopher Walker otherwise called ‘ Kempy’.

Jermaine Christie otherwise called ‘Dudu Man’, a man only known as ‘Brad’, a man only known as ‘Bulla Man’, a man only known as ‘Chris’, a man only known as ‘ Devil’, a man only known as ‘ Scooby’, a man only known as ‘Holt’,

The suspects are urged to turn themselves in to the Denham Town Police station by 6:00 pm, on Friday, September 16.

Additionally, anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is being asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-948-6443 or Crime Stop at 311.

