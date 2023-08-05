Persons without tickets can still watch Grand Gala, says Grange Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Persons without tickets can still watch Grand Gala, says Grange Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

More details emerge as cop killed in Clarendon is identified

Grange, JFF address Reggae Girlz World Cup funding controversy

Vaz sues Campbell for defamation

Cop shot and killed by gunmen in Clarendon; firearm stolen

Women’s World Cup: Japan beat Norway 3-1 to reach quarterfinals

Women’s World Cup: Spain reach quarterfinals after routing Switzerland

Persons without tickets can still watch Grand Gala, says Grange

Major rule changes unveiled by World Athletics ahead of World Champs

Trump boasts he needs ‘one more indictment to close out this election’

Alana Reid mines gold at Pan American Under-20 Championships

Saturday Aug 05

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

11 hrs ago

This year’s Grand Gala will feature several cultural performances.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Persons who do not have tickets to watch the Grand Gala at the National Stadium will still be able to view the spectacular national cultural showcase in the comfort of their homes or in town centres across the island.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, said arrangements are in place for livestreaming and for the show to be televised.

She said big screens will be mounted at the National Arena and in key locations across the island, “so that persons can come out and enjoy the Grand Gala”.

The minister was addressing the virtual town hall ‘Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks’ on Thursday, August 3.

The Grand Gala, slated to begin at 5:30 pm on Independence Day, Sunday, August 6, will feature several cultural and entertainment activities in celebration of Jamaica’s 61st anniversary under the theme ‘Jamaica 61… Proud and Strong’. Among the highlights will be a drone show that is expected to be impressive.

The minister said celebratory events will be taking place in the 63 constituencies, organised by Members of Parliament (MPs), while the municipal corporations will be “honouring local heroes”.

During the town hall, several diaspora leaders reported on Jamaican Independence celebrations across the United Sates.

“I am excited with what is happening in the diaspora,” said Grange, noting that the island’s culture and entertainment “is at the centre of Brand Jamaica”.

Tickets for the Grand Gala are free, and can be obtained at several locations, including Pier One in Montego Bay; Tastee locations in Cross Roads, Half-Way Tree, downtown Kingston and Portmore; and also Liguanea Drug and Garden Centre, Fontana Pharmacy and Kingston Jerk in St Andrew.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

More details emerge as cop killed in Clarendon is identified

Sport

Grange, JFF address Reggae Girlz World Cup funding controversy

Jamaica News

Vaz sues Campbell for defamation

More From

Sport

Jamaica name team for World Championships in Budapest

Sprint stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson have been named for the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m on Jamaica’s 65-member team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary from Aug

Entertainment

See also

$1.5-m ‘Sky Vew’ suites for Chris Brown’s Jamaica concert sold out

Aidonia, Byron Messia join line-up for August 27 show

Sport

Alana Reid mines gold at Pan American Under-20 Championships

Jamaica’s Alana Reid, the world Under-20 200m bronze medalist, secured victory in the women’s 100m on the opening day of the Pan American Under-20 Championships in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico on Friday

Sport

‘We’ve been hugely underestimated,’ says Reggae Girlz goalkeeper

Jamaica’s goalkeeper, Rebecca Spencer, and head coach, Lorne Donaldson, expressed elation following their team’s remarkable feat of securing a spot in the Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the fir

Jamaica News

CVM TV cuts ties with Isat Buchanan after offensive DPP comments

CVM Television has sought to clarify that attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan, who was contracted as a co-host of the SUNRISE morning show, is not an employee of the media entity.
The television station’

Sport

Calling all gamers: $270K up for grabs in GameNation’s summer tourney

Are you ready for the ultimate gaming clash of the year?
GameNation’s highly anticipated summer tournament is set to kick off on August 5, 2023 at 7pm, and you can watch the action live on the&

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols