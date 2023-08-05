Persons without tickets can still watch Grand Gala, says Grange Loop Jamaica

Persons who do not have tickets to watch the Grand Gala at the National Stadium will still be able to view the spectacular national cultural showcase in the comfort of their homes or in town centres across the island.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, said arrangements are in place for livestreaming and for the show to be televised.

She said big screens will be mounted at the National Arena and in key locations across the island, “so that persons can come out and enjoy the Grand Gala”.

The minister was addressing the virtual town hall ‘Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks’ on Thursday, August 3.

The Grand Gala, slated to begin at 5:30 pm on Independence Day, Sunday, August 6, will feature several cultural and entertainment activities in celebration of Jamaica’s 61st anniversary under the theme ‘Jamaica 61… Proud and Strong’. Among the highlights will be a drone show that is expected to be impressive.

The minister said celebratory events will be taking place in the 63 constituencies, organised by Members of Parliament (MPs), while the municipal corporations will be “honouring local heroes”.

During the town hall, several diaspora leaders reported on Jamaican Independence celebrations across the United Sates.

“I am excited with what is happening in the diaspora,” said Grange, noting that the island’s culture and entertainment “is at the centre of Brand Jamaica”.

Tickets for the Grand Gala are free, and can be obtained at several locations, including Pier One in Montego Bay; Tastee locations in Cross Roads, Half-Way Tree, downtown Kingston and Portmore; and also Liguanea Drug and Garden Centre, Fontana Pharmacy and Kingston Jerk in St Andrew.